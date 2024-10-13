SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — Ten years after last contending for a coveted international football crown, the Philippine Azkals are hunting for gold in the game of seven-a-side.

Continuing their unbeaten charge from group play, the Azkals walloped semifinal rival Hong Kong (HK) on wet conditions on Saturday at the EV Arena, 6-1, to get a crack at the Asia 7s diadem against powerhouse Japan.

The Azkals admit it will take a herculean effort to defeat the Japanese and go all the way this time after previously settling for the silver medal as an 11-a-side crew back in 2014 in the AFC Challenge Cup in Maldives. They dropped a 0-1 loss to Palestine in the Last Dance then.

“It’s going to be a tough game so we’re going to have to go out and give it our all,” said scoring ace Mark Hartmann.

“All their players (Japanese) have played in 7s before and a lot of us are first-timers. But I back my teammates and I think we really have a good team and we stand a good chance.”

Coach Hamed Hajimehdi shared Mr. Hartmann’s confidence.

“We have a plan for Japan,” said the Iranian mentor. “I think individually, 1v1, we have a chance.”

Mr. Hartmann and Co. warmed up for the massive challenge against Japan with a five-goal pounding of HK. The Japanese took care of business in the F4 against host Malaysia, 3-0.

Hartmann struck thrice (sixth, 12th and 32nd) while Nano Amita shot a brace and Daisuke Sato, back after suspension from a red card in group play, scored the opening goal to seal the finals-clinching win over Hong Kong. — Olmin Leyba