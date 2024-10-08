COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) used its strong first half performance to counteract another poor finish in turning back Jose Rizal University (JRU), 84-69, on Tuesday and keeping its grip of the lead after the first round of NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Blazers had a magnificent start, seizing a commanding 26-point lead — their biggest of the game — late in the second quarter and leaned on it to offset whatever rally the Heavy Bombers tried to mount in the fourth quarter to claim their seventh win against two losses.

That kept CSB at the helm entering the final half of the double-round elimination although coach Charles Tiu felt they could have finished better, perhaps unbeaten in the first round.

“We could have been 9-0,” said CSB coach Mr. Tiu.

After looking like a dominant force early, the Blazers went on a tailspin and suddenly played lackluster in their last two games entering this one including the last outing where they ended up suffering a stinging 73-71 defeat to Arellano University on Friday.

In those two, they turned the ball over around a disastrous 30 errors on average.

At least on this one, they had only 18, 12 of which came in the second half.

“Still a lot to clean up and turnovers are our No. 1 concern,” said Mr. Tiu.

If there was silver lining on this, CSB is still up there on top.

“We’re happy that we’re number 1, but obviously we would have wanted a bit more breathing room and definitely we want to get the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four if we do make it,” he said.

Jhomel Ancheta was man of the hour for this win by CSB as he fired 17 points that more than filled the vacuum left by Tony Ynot, who of their lead guys who sprained his left ankle in the opening canto and should miss time.

“Kuya Ynot is a big factor,” said the 21-year-old Mr. Ancheta, a 21-year-old Export Management freshman from San Mateo, Rizal.

JRU skipper Joshua Guiab had a career 24-point game but it wasn’t enough to save the Heavy Bombers from falling to 3-6. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

CSB 84 – Ancheta 17, Cometa 15, Liwag 12, Sangco 12, Sanchez 12, Ondoa 9, Torres 5, Jarque 2, Eusebio 0, Cajucom 0, Ynot 0, Serrano 0

JRU 69 – Guiab 24, Raymundo 12, Pangilinan 12, Argente 5, Mosqueda 5, Bernardo 3, De Jesus 2, Panapanaan 2, Garcia 2, Ferrer 2, Ramos 0, Benitez 0, De Leon 0, Sarmiento 0, Barrera 0

Quarter scores: 27-17; 55-29; 70-47; 84-69