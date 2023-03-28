Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Arellano vs San Beda (Men)

2 p.m. — Perpetual vs LPU (Women)

LYCEUM of the Philippines University (LPU) eyes a Cinderella finish while University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) aims to reclaim its old throne as the two battle it out today (March 29) for the last finals spot in NCAA Season 98 Women’s Volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Showing nerves of steel, the Lady Pirates survived the stubborn Mapua Lady Cardinals, 25-18, 25-23, 29-31, 26-24, in the first knockout stepladder semifinals duel Sunday to live for another day and arrange another rubber-match, this time against the No. 2 Lady Atlas at 2 p.m.

LPU is on a fairy tale season after making it this far for the first time since joining the league 12 years ago.

And the Lady Pirates are hoping to add another page to their historic run and hope to catch another big fish in UPHSD, claim the last slot to the best-of-three finals where they hope to slay the mighty College of St. Benilde Blazers, who swept their way straight to the finals.

If it happens, LPU will claim what it had longed for from the start — an NCAA championship.

While LPU seeks a place in the sun, UPHSD is itching to reclaim the crown it last won nine years ago when snared a three-peat feat.

In men’s action, Arellano University and San Beda University clash at 12 p.m. for the last ticket to the finals against UPHSD. — Joey Villar