ALEX EALA missed out on a dream match with world singles No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

In line to face the Belarusian ace, the Filipina sensation stumbled right away against world doubles No. 1 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat in the opening round of the Wuhan Open on Tuesday.

Ms. Eala, world No. 148, showed some promise in the first set but was outclassed in the next frame for a shutout that spoiled her chance to arrange a showdown against the three-time Grand Slam champion Ms. Sabalenka in the second round.

The 28-year-old Ms. Siniakova who boasts four Grand Slam doubles titles and also No. 37 in the world singles ranking flaunted her experience on the 19-year-old Ms. Eala with crisp service game en route to three aces.

Ms. Siniakova faces Ms. Sabalenka, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Wednesday for a slot in the Round of 16 while she’s also vying in the doubles division with Russian partner Ekaterina Alexandrova.

This was Ms. Eala’s first campaign in East Asia after continuous appearances in the WTA tournaments in Europe and North America.

The latest was in Mexico, where she had Round of 16 and Round of 32 finishes, last month on the heels of a foiled qualifying finals stint in the US Open that could have made her the first Filipina player ever to barge into the main draw.

In Wuhan, Ms. Eala was among the four wildcard players to qualify in the main draw led by no less than Ms. Sabalenka eyeing to bag another title after winning the Australian and US Open this year. — John Bryan Ulanday