Games on Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. – Mapua vs SSC-R

2:30 p.m. – LPU vs CSB

COLLEGE of St. Benilde hopes to rebound from its excruciating defeat the last time out as it tangles with a dangerous Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) on Friday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Blazers will battle the Pirates in their 2:30 p.m. showdown without its lead guard in Jhomel Ancheta, who was slapped a one-game suspension for slapping Letran’s Pao Javillonar on the back of the latter’s head in a stinging 71-69 defeat to the Knights Sunday.

“Hoping we can bounce back without our starting point guard,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu referring to Mr. Ancheta.

Mr. Tiu said he felt disappointed as they just utterly blew what could have been their fifth victory if not for that collapse.

Instead, the Blazers fell to 4-1.

Mr. Tiu also knew LPU will come in optimistic of its chances as it is coming off three straight victories after dropping its first two outings. — Joey Villar