BUDAPEST, Hungary — GM Janelle Mae Frayna and wonder girl Ruelle Canino pulled off impressive victories to lift the Philippines and made Argentina weep with a shock 2.5-1.5 win that catapulted it straight to big group in the top 15 after seven rounds of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

Ms. Frayna, the country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster, downed Maria Jose Campos in 66 moves of an English Opening at board two while Ms. Canino stunned WGM Claudia Amura, the Argentines former board chesser, in 39 moves of yet another English duel at board four that helped seal the upset.

The country’s lone casualty was Shania Mae Mendoza, who blundered away her winning chances and succumbed to Candela Francisco Guecamburu in 46 moves of a London System at board one.

The result sent the Filipinas, whose trip is financed by the PSC through chair Richard Bacghmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and backed by NCFP head Butch Pichay, a 14-country logjam at No. 15 with 10 match points each and were battling the 16th seeded Turkey in the eighth round of this 11-round tournament.

In contrast, the Filipinos stumbled to Croatia, 3.5-.5, in the men’s side with GM Julio Catalino Sadorra providing the only light to what had been a dark performance for the country with his 31-move draw with super GM Ante Brkic on board one.

The painful defeat sent the country skidding down to a share of No. 44 with eight points and will tangle with South Africa where the former is expected to vent its ire on. — Joey Villar