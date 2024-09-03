Games Wednesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. — Cignal vs PLDT (Battle for third)

6 p.m. — Akari vs Creamline (Finals)

CREAMLINE shoots for its breakthrough “three-peat” championship while Akari eyes its first crown as the two collide in a no-tomorrow showdown Wednesday in the Premier Volleyball (PVL) League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Another championship for the Cool Smashers, who escaped past the Cignal HD Spikers, 20-25, 26-28, 25-18, 27-25, 15-13, in the semis Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena, would extend the Cool Smashers’ dynastic reign as they will collect a league record ninth championship in 12 finals appearance.

This will also be Creamline’s 15th straight podium finish, another league mark.

For Akari, which edged PLDT, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15, it will try to snatch one from Creamline for the former’s first crown since joining the league two years ago.

Expect the battle to be waged between the protagonists’ talented imports in Americans Erica Staunton of Creamline and Oly Okaro are expected to rage a battle after their semifinal magnificence with the former unloading 38 points and latter 39 hits.

“I’m just trying to do everything to help the team,” said Ms. Staunton.

Michele Gumabao, one of the Cool Smashers’ charismatic leaders, for her part, vowed to provide help in whatever ways she can.

“If I can’t score, I make sure I’ll help in other ways like defense, or just encouraging my teammates,” she said.

PVL Notes: Choco Mucho captain Maddie Madayag has been tapped by Kurobe Aqua Fairies to play in the Japan leagues where she would join another Filipina Jia de Guzman (Denso Airybees) newly naturalized Japanese Jaja Santiago-Minowa. — Joey Villar