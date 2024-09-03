THE PHILIPPINES smashed Ireland, 4-0, yesterday to salvage some measure of pride with a fifth-place finish in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 18 (U18) Women’s Softball World Cup in Dallas, Texas.

Callie Christian imposed her will at the mound as she pitched a shutout by allowing just a hit and a walk while fanning out six batters that capped her solid effort for the Cebuana Lhuillier Blu Girls. “I am incredibly proud of our girls for their determination and hard work throughout the tournament. They played with heart and displayed the exceptional talent that Philippine softball has to offer,” Amatuer Softball Association of the Philippines Chief Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“We will be with the girls every step of the way as they prepare for the next World Cup. This experience will only make them stronger and make them grow, as they’ll definitely be back hungry for more,” he added.

Host United States and Canada claimed the two spots in Group C, joining Japan, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Mexico, the Czech Republic, and China in the finals set next year. — Joey Villar