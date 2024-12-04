Games on Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs ZUS Coffee

6:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Akari

PERFECT.

This was how, in a nutshell, Jema Galanza described her season after powering Creamline to a 25-22, 25-20, 30-32, 25-20 victory over sister team Choco Mucho on Tuesday night and straight to the top alongside Cignal in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Ms. Galanza erupted for her season-high 24 points that she laced with 22 kills as the Cool Smashers claimed their third straight victory and joint first with the HD Spikers.

Ms. Galanza has been carrying the fight for the proud franchise that is seeking a breakthrough five-peat feat and 11th championship after averaging a team-best 17 points a game.

Making it more impressive was Ms. Galanza’s defensive magnificence as she had piled norms of seven digs and eight receptions, both team highs.

Michele Gumabao also sizzled with 22 points on the same night Tots Carlos was rested due to load management.

And Creamline could afford resting players as it boasts of the league’s deepest roster that included its returning team captain Alyssa Valdez.

Meanwhile, Farm Fresh (1-2) clashes with ZUS Coffee (2-1) at 4 p.m. and Petro Gazz (2-1) tangles with Akari (2-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Joey Villar