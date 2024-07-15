Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Nxled

4 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Farm Fresh

6 p.m. — Creamline vs PLDT

THE CREAMLINE Cool Smashers will try to extend their dynastic reign as they battle the much-improved PLDT High Speed Hitters in Tuesday’s start of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The reigning All-Filipino Conference titlists will parade American Erica Staunton and fill the void left by Jema Galanza, one of their top scorers who will miss the whole conference due to national team duties.

“It was tough, but we made adjustments,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

That adjustment meant skipper Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao, Bernadeth Pons and Bea de Leon would have to step up even more especially against a PLDT team that will have former captain Mika Reyes and Kianna Dy back in the fold.

Ms. Reyes will play right away in the game set at 6 p.m. and take over while Dell Palomata takes a temporary leave to play for Alas Pilipinas while Ms. Dy might be slowly brought in late in the conference depending on how fast her recovery will be.

Also seeing action in the opener are Galeries Tower and Nxled at 2 p.m. and Chery Tiggo and Farm Fresh at 4 p.m.

The Highrisers will brandish Brazilian Monique Helena as well as a breed of young bloods Jewel Encarnacion, Dodee Batindaan and Daniyan Aying.

Galeries Tower also had setter Julia Coronel picked at No. 3 in last week’s historic PVL rookie draft but the former De La Salle star will have to wait one conference before making her much-awaited debut due to her obligations with Alas.

For Chameleons, they have yet to unveil their reinforcement.

Meanwhile, American Khat Bell will make her return as she plays for Chery Tiggo while Colombian Yeny Murillo suits up for Farm Fresh. — Joey Villar