FILIPINO gymnastics star Carlos Yulo got more gold apart from the ones he captured in the Paris Olympics early this month.

This time he received the real, glittering ones.

It came from Cebuana Lhuillier via a set of specially made gold bars as tribute to the pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza in Manila for his unforgettable performance in the French capital.

The one-of-kind golden collection were meticulously crafted by one of the country’s most trusted financial company and minted after Mr. Yulo’s likeness.

Mr. Yulo, accompanied by Gymnastics Association of the Philippines chief Cynthia Carrion, personally received the priceless memento in an exclusive event hosted by Cebuana Lhuillier President and Chief Executive Officer Jean Henri Lhuillier, Chairman and Founder and Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier and Senior Executive Vice President Philippe Andre Lhuillier.

“Today (Wednesday), we celebrate not just medals and records, but the indomitable spirit of a young man who defied odds, pushed boundaries, and made our nation proud,” said Jean Henri, who also heads the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines who also supports other sports like tennis and basketball.

“To Carlos (Yulo), these gold bars symbolize more than metal — they represent your unwavering commitment to greatness. May they inspire you to continue reaching new heights,” he added.

The Lhuilliers also donated P100,000 to help in the development of the sport in the country. — Joey Villar