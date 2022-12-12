A FILIPINO will have a place in the powerful Federacion Internacionale de Motorcyclisme, or the world governing body of the sport of motorcycling, after Stephen Macky Carapiet was elected as Asia’s sole representative to the executive board last Dec. 2 in Rimini, Italy.

Mr. Carapiet is the head of the Motorcycle Sports Safety Association or NAMSSA — the national sports association for motorcycle racing — and a re-electionist president of FIM Asia, which has as members, 28 countries.

The NAMSSA is a recognized member of the POC.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino lauded Mr. Carapiet for gaining the sensitive post.

“The POC congratulates Mr. Carapiet for his election in the world governing body for motorcycling,” said Mr. Tolentino. “This is proof of the integrity and capability of Filipino sportsmen and sportswomen on the global stage.”

Mr. Carapiet was also named to the four-member board of the FIM-FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) joint committee, which will facilitate joint projects and initiatives on themes that including safety, sustainability, medical and women.

As such, Mr. Carapiet is in the top four in the FIM’s governance.

He was also appointed to the membership and affiliation committees and other working groups for the next four years. — Joey Villar