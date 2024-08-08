PARIS, France — Nesthy Petecio’s Paris odyssey ended in a tough call in the semifinals Wednesday at Stade Roland Garros.

Ms. Petecio didn’t get it, missing a second straight Olympic final and settling for a bronze being added to her silver from Tokyo in 2021.

Ms. Petecio is not convinced she lost the fight to young Polish foe Julia Szeremeta.

The judges saw otherwise, giving the 57kg semis bout to Ms. Szeremeta at 4-1.

With another shot at the gold on the line, Ms. Petecio entered the arena determined to get it. First up atop the ring, Ms. Petecio prayed on her corner then launched her drive, taking the opening round at 5-0.

But it became a split when Ms. Szeremeta fought back and grabbed the second at 4-1, making the finale as the deciding round.

It became a veritable barroom brawl with Ms. Petecio indeed landing the clearer shots but with Ms. Szeremeta being the busier fighter, throwing more punches though not hitting the target.

Alas, all judges gave it to Ms. Szeremeta, a decision seen as a highway robbery by many Filipino sports officials.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino didn’t hide his disgust. POC Secretary General Wharton Chan disagreed with the judges and so did rowing chief Patrick Gregorio.

“Remnants of AIBA,” rued Mr. Tolentino, referring to the international boxing body expelled by the International Olympic Committee for governance, finance and corruption issues, among others.

But with her semis finish, Ms. Petecio nonetheless made history as the first Philippine boxer to nail medals in back-to-back Olympics. She’s the fourth Filipino Olympian to win multiple medals, joining gymnast Carlos Yulo, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and swimmer Teófilo Yldefonso.

“We came with five boxers and going home with two Olympic bronze medals,” said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines Chairman Ricky Vargas, thanking the nation for the support.

“To Hergie (Bacyadan), Eumir (Marcial), Carlo (Paalam), Aira (Villegas) and Nesthy, our gratitude. Your sacrifice and courage is what makes us all better as a nation,” Mr. Vargas also said. “Until 2028, in Los Angeles, the Olympic gold remains to be our goal. Sorry to disappoint. No excuses but we assure you we gave our best.”

Mr. Vargas was still happy “our flag still rises with the best.”

Team ABAP came through with a two-bronze haul after a two-silver, one-bronze haul in Tokyo.

Ms. Villegas was the other Paris bronze winner with her semis windup in the women’s 50kg class.

At 29, Ms. Villegas is looking forward to the next Olympics.

At 32, Ms. Petecio isn’t closing the door on another shot at Olympic glory. — Nelson Beltran