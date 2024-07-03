THE PHILIPPINES split its double-header yesterday, downing Hong Kong, 5-1, before falling to host Canada, 12-0, Wednesday in the Canada Cup International Softball Championships in Surrey, British Columbia.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed, Ana Santiago-coached Blu Girls went on a five-run blitz atop the second inning in posting their second win in a row over the Hong Kong batters early in the day.

April Minanga allowed just a run while Mea Tubongbanua batted in three of the decisive five runs the country scored in the second inning that sealed a fitting follow up to its 5-1 triumph over New Zealand the day before.

Against the Canadians, the Blu Girls just ran out of fuel and absorbed their first defeat that sent them screeching from a share of the lead with the former to joint No. 2 with the Mexicans with 2-1 cards.

Despite the loss, Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier still lauded the team for its resiliency.

“The RP Blu Girls are showing the world they mean business,” he said. “They have come prepared, mentally and physically and continue to prove why our softball team is the highest ranked Filipino team sport in the world.”

Thursday, the Blu Girls hope to bounce back against the Israelis before clashing with Mexicans Friday for a chance at claiming a spot in the playoff round set Friday to Sunday. — Joey Villar