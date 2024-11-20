JOSE RIZAL University (JRU) turned back Arellano University (AU), 2.5-1.5, yesterday to continue to fuel its dream of a historic title in NCAA Season 100 chess at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque.

Joseph Lawrence Rivera and John Andrew Garcia provided the match-saving victories on boards two and three to carve out the win that punched it the last ticket to the Final Four bus.

There, the Bombers will try to slay the top-seeded San Beda University Red Lions, who downed the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 2.5-1.5, to end up with a league-high 28 points, or a full three points ahead of No. 2, the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates with 25.

LPU squares off with No. 3 University of Perpetual Help, the reigning titlist.

The Altas made it that far by smashing the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags, 4-0, and wound up with 23.5 points, one point ahead of the Bombers.

JRU coach, FIDE Master Nelson Mariano III, said they have a legitimate shot in pulling the rug from under San Beda.

The Final Four was being played yesterday while the finals are scheduled either Thursday or Friday. — Joey Villar