TNT has bolstered its backcourt with the acquisition of Rey Benedict Nambatac from Blackwater.

The Tropang Giga got the rights to Mr. Nambatac on Tuesday in exchange for guard Kib Montalbo, big man Jewel Ponferada and TNT’s Season 53 second round draft pick.

Mr. Nambatac joined TNT after one conference with the Bossing, whom he joined from his first team Rain or Shine in a swap late in Season 48.

The 5-foot-11 standout from Letran averaged 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal in 11 appearances for Blackwater in the PBA Philippine Cup.

With “Sting Rey” on board, he infuses firepower and fresh legs into the TNT guard line headed by veterans Jayson Castro, Ryan Reyes and Brian Heruela and offers additional scoring threat after top guns Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy.

The Tropang Giga are out to regain their winning ways after failing to get past the quarterfinals of the Commissioner’s Cup and the All-Filipino last season. They last lifted the trophy in the Season 47 Governors’ Cup. — Olmin Leyba