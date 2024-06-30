CAPITAL1 Solar Energy has brought in a young and talented Russian and four new veteran recruits to beef up its roster with hopes of contending in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference unfurling July 16 after a rough debut a conference back.

Solar Spikers owners Mandy and Milka Romero welcomed in Marina Tushova, a long-limbed 6-1 outside spiker who had tours of duty in France and Switzerland, as well as battle-scarred Iris Tolenada, Shola Alvarez, Julia Ipac and Ayumi Furukawa with aspirations of adding more excitement to the league.

Ms. Tushova, who last saw action for Sparta Nizhny Novgorod back home, has arrived in the country as early as June 10 and has seamlessly bonded with the whole team and adapted to Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb’s system.

“We hope to bring more excitement to the fans that’s why we took her and the four other local players,” said Mandy Romero, who is slowly but surely transforming the Solar Spikers into one championship squad.

Apart from the new recruits, Capital1 is banking on getting the best out of the second pick it has drawn a week ago in the history PVL rookie draft.

The rookie draft day is set July 8 at the Novotel.

Mr. Gorayeb had initially told The STAR he is interested in setter Julia Coronal or spiker Leila Cruz but may have to reconsider after tabbing an experienced setter in Ms. Tolenada.

“Whoever coach Roger (Gorayeb) and team will pick, we are certain she must be good,” said Milka Romero, oldest daughter of Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman) who once served as the godfather of PHL amateur basketball.

Meanwhile, Zus Coffee, formerly Strong Group Athletics, and Galeries Tower will have Japanese Asaka Tamaru and Brazilian Monique Helena as reinforcements, respectively.

Other clubs already with imports were Venezuelan MJ Perez of Cignal, Greek Zoi Faki of Choco Mucho and American Erica Staunton of Creamline. — Joey Villar