PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. yesterday showed appreciation to Filipino medalists’ in last May’s Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) and last June’s ASEAN Para Games both in Phnom Penh, Cambodia by doubling the incentives they received in Malacañang yesterday.

The Chief Executive announced the good news moments after handing out the P74 million rewards given to all medal winners of both the biennial regional meets.

The simple program was also graced by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Chair and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco, Senator Francis Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission Chair Richard Bachmann, Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino and Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo.

Interestingly, the country finished fifth in both the SEA Games where the country hauled 58 gold, 86 silver and 116 bronze medals and the ASEAN Para Games where the nation raked in 34 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronzes.

“Today, we are fortunate to witness the latest of the long list of triumphant heroes in Philippine sports who have become exemplars of sporting prowess who showed the strength of Filipino spirit, grace of Filipino character and the passion of a Filipino heart and that is what comes out with the results with what you have been able to do,” said Mr. Marcos Jr.

Mr. Marcos said he is proud that the Filipino athletes made the country proud despite the “limited resources” given them.

“I always felt a little embarrassed because we’re not supporting our athletes and trainers and all the support group even the families…,” he said.

“It seems that we in government, considering the honor and pride you’re bringing to the Philippines is not commensurate with the great service that you do for our country and people.” — Joey Villar