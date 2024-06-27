THE NLEX Road Warriors continue to reach more communities and promote a positive impact beyond basketball this off-season with their Dayo and Adopt-a-Court programs.

NLEX President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista emphasized the significance of the NLEX Road Warriors as an important pillar of NLEX Corp. in uniting the northern communities and inspiring the youth through sports.

“Dayo and Adopt-a-Court aim to unite the north and inspire the youth through our team and sports in general. We believe that by bringing the Road Warriors closer to the communities, we can foster a sense of belonging and pride among our fans in North Luzon,” said Mr. Bautista.

DAYO: BULACAN AND NUEVA ECIJA

Dayo, an initiative aimed at bringing the Road Warriors closer to the communities in North Luzon, continues to strengthen the bond between the team and their fans, making NLEX their home team.

The Dayo program continues to pave the way for stronger community engagement, with future events planned to further connect the Road Warriors with their northern fanbase.

Through this initiative, NLEX remains committed to fostering a love for basketball and inspiring the next generation of athletes in North Luzon.

After its successful launch in Ilocos Norte, the NLEX Road Warriors held the second leg of Dayo in Bulacan through a surprise visit on May 29, 2024, at the Bulacan University and Collegiate Athletic Association (BUCAA) event at Jesus is Lord Colleges Foundation, Inc.

Led by Bulacan native and former Bulacan State University student-athlete Dominick Fajardo, the NLEX players inspired the student-athletes as they graced the championship event with a short motivational talk and meet-and-greet.

Dominick Fajardo highlighted his journey from being a student-athlete to becoming an NLEX Corporation employee, which opened opportunities for him and eventually landed him a spot on the NLEX Road Warriors’ roster to play in the PBA.

The excitement continued as Dayo’s third leg landed in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, on June 20, 2024, where the Road Warriors not only interacted with their Novo Ecijano fans but also gave back to the youth through a basketball clinic.

ADOPT-A-COURT

The Road Warriors also unveiled the first NLEX Road Warriors-branded court in Barangay Dulong Malabon, Pulilan, Bulacan.

The Adopt-A-Court project is dedicated to improving courts across communities in the north, thus creating a safe place for the youth to come together.

Gracing the turnover event were PBA Legend and NLEX Road Warrior Asi Taulava and Dominick Fajardo. The team also conducted a basketball clinic attended by 100 kids from Dulong Malabon.

The clinic focused on the fundamentals of basketball and featured inspirational messages from NLEX Road Warriors players.

The NLEX Road Warriors are set to continue their Dayo program in Bataan and Adopt-a-Court in Pampanga in the upcoming months. — Olmin Leyba