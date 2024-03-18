FROM the front-runners to those in the lower rungs, every Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) team is determined to make the most of the Philippine Cup’s two-week hiatus to recharge, re-align forces and re-think strategy.

The All-Filipino is on a break as the pro league holds its All-Star festivities this weekend in Bacolod and then joins the nation in the Holy Week commemoration. Action resumes on Easter Sunday.

“We look at it as a time to reset, a time to bring this team together, look at what transpired in the first five games and see where we can improve on,” said Rain or Shine (ROS) coach Yeng Guiao. Going to the intermission, the Elasto Painters are running 11th with 1-4. Defending champion San Miguel Beer are setting the pace with 2-0 followed by Magnolia (1-0), NLEX (4-1), NorthPort (3-1), Ginebra (3-1), Terrafirma (3-2), Blackwater (3-2), TNT (2-2), Meralco (2-3) and Phoenix (1-3) at 10th ahead of ROS. Converge (0-5), the only winless team, occupies the rear.

“…But it is what it is. We have to stay locked in. Hopefully we really have a good chance of making the playoffs,” said Dyip star Juami Tiongson.

Teams with several participants in the All Stars, however, will have to do it with a short-handed complement while the mid-season activity is running.

The Beermen, for instance, won’t have coach Jorge Gallent and stalwarts June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Don Trollano and Terrence Romeo who are part of the Team Japeth versus Team Mark game. Ditto Marcio Lassiter and Mo Tautuaa who will see action in the Skills Challenge.

“After the All Stars, we’re going to rest a day then we’re going to work hard again. Same mentality when we started practice last March 4 before SMB’s Philippine Cup debut),” said Mr. Gallent.

“I think the team’s going to be just five (left in Manila). They just have to play half court until we came back. They’re very responsible. I’m sure they’re going to lift weights and not let their body weaken,” he added.

Mr. Fajardo joked they could bring the rest of SMB to Bacolod. — Olmin Leyba