Guermali, Ubas top their favorite events in ICTSI national openers

OLYMPIC hopefuls Yacine Guermali and Janry Ubas flexed their muscles as they blew away the competition in their respective events in yesterday’s start of the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the PhilSports oval.

Mr. Guermali made his debut on local soil memorable as he topped the 5000 meters in 14 minutes and 18.83 seconds, way ahead of national team mainstay Sonny Wagdos and Noli Torre, who took the silver and bronze in 14:54.95 and 15:05.00, respectively.

It was also made memorable that Mr. Guermali’s gold was the first won in this five-day meet backed by ICTSI, Milo, CEL Logistics, Inc., Pocari Sweat, SIP, Wireless Link, UA, Inc., Masiv Sports, Victory Liner, AAI Worldwide, and Filam Sports.

“Great moment for me,” said Mr. Guermali, whose roots were from Solano, Nueva Vizcaya.

The 24-year-old Fil-Moroccan, the national record-holder in 1500m and 5000m, said he still has a chance of making the Olympic cut.

“I hope to make Paris,” he said.

Mr. Ubas, for his part, cast his long, marauding shadow in the men’s long jump where he registered 7.83m, waylaying the competition that included Kent Francis Jardin (7.39m) and Algin Gomez (7.20m).

Also making her presence felt was national record holder Lauren Hoffman, who posted the best time in the 100m hurdles heat where she clocked 13.61 seconds, barely touching her own mark of 13.41 she set in the Duke Invitational less than a month ago.

The opening day though was not without some upsets as Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games silver winner Gennah Malapit was stunned by Adamson’s Elizabeth Sicat, who copped the women’s Under-20 javelin throw gold with a 33.5m.

Ms. Malapit settled for the silver with 33.08m after reinjuring her left ankle sprain on her fifth attempt.

There was also some intrigue in the women’s 400m after Danae Manibog of Filam Sports posted the fastest time of 55.80 ahead of Angel Frank, a national team stalwart and owner of the record of the same event who clocked 56.35.

They were battling each other in the finals in the afternoon matches. — Joey Villar