THE PHILIPPINES’ world-first solo hosting of the 2025 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men’s World Championship has gotten a boost as PLDT, Inc. and Cignal TV announced their support for the prestigious volleyball tournament taking place on Sept. 12-28, 2025.

The country’s largest telco network PLDT will be the official broadband partner of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship. Cignal TV, the pay TV arm of the MediaQuest Group, will be the event’s official broadcaster. “This is a great opportunity to inspire a new generation of Filipino athletes and showcase our countrymen’s passion for sports,” said Manuel V Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT. “The Philippines is now taking center stage in the world of volleyball. We look forward to working with the DoT and the PNVF to provide a top-notch experience for fans all over the world.”

The Philippines is the first solo host nation of the biggest men’s volleyball tournament in the world. The event will also be the biggest FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship to date, as the tournament format expands to 32 teams. The sport has rapidly grown in popularity in the Philippines over the past few years, with a passionate fanbase supporting highly competitive leagues such as Spikers’ Turf, Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League.

“It will be a huge challenge to host the highest-ranking teams and fans from all over the world. But as Filipinos, we know we can create the best environment for everyone to compete at the highest level on our home soil,” said PNVF President Ramon Suzara.

The Philippine men’s national volleyball team’s preparations will begin with a comprehensive selection process for the player pool and the unveiling of a new team name. Aside from supporting the national team, PLDT was a key partner in the recent 2023 Volleyball Nations League in Manila.