JARED BAHAY of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu topped the list of the country’s best high school players anew entering the 2024 National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals on March 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mr. Bahay, bound to Ateneo de Manila for college, claimed the No. 1 spot in the NBTC’s Top 24 rankings after helping the Magis Eagles complete a three-peat in the CESAFI.

He thus became the first guard to be the top-ranked high school in NBTC history for two straight years and only the second ever after now pro standout Kai Sotto’s back-to-back feats for the Blue Eaglets.

Not far behind Mr. Bahay, also the first non-UAAP and non-NCAA ace for two seasons in a row, at second is Gilas Pilipinas youth standout Kieffer Alas of De La Salle-Zobel, a Mythical Five member in the FIBA Asia U-16 and the UAAP Season 86 juniors.

Presumptive NCAA Season 99 juniors Most Valuable Player Amiel Acido of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta comes in at third followed by University of Santo Tomas’ Doys Dungo and Tebol Garcia of UAAP high school champion Adamson University to complete the Top 5.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Titing Manalili, Adamson’s Vince Reyes, Kristian Porter of Ateneo, George Diamante of Letran and Veejay Pre of Far Eastern University-Diliman, respectively.

Ten UAAP and nine NCAA players make up the NBTC 24 with five more regional standouts in Ateneo de Cebu’s Jelomar Rota (12th), Andre Lumanag (21st) of Toyomoto Auto Supply-Davao, Jevy Hinoguin (22nd) of Yengskivel Sportswear-CAMANAVA, Renz Apor (24th) of Batang Tiaong-Quezon) and Peter John Peteros (24th) of Khalifa-Cebu. — John Bryan Ulanday