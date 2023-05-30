THE COLLEGIATE Press Corps (CPC) honored the brightest student-athletes from the past three seasons in a momentous all-in-one awards night presented by San Miguel Corp., and backed by the Philippine Sports Commission late Monday at the Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin, San Juan de Letran University’s Bonnie Tan and University of the Philippines’ Goldwin Monteverde were named Coaches of the Year as Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame with Rhenz Abando of Letran were hailed as Basketball Players of the Year.

National University’s Mhicaela Belan and De La Salle University’s Angel Canino, the consecutive UAAP Rookie-MVPs, with Mycah Go and Gayle Pascual from two-time NCAA champion St. Benilde University rose as the Volleyball Players of the Year.

“It means a lot to me. Four years ago, that was really the time that shaped me both on and off the court and made me a better person,” said Mr. Ravena through a video message as his father Bong received the award on his behalf.

The distinguished coaches and players stamped their class amidst the pandemic in the UAAP Seasons 82 to 85, where Ateneo and UP in basketball with NU and De La Salle in volleyball, took turns in claiming crowns.

Letran, with a three-peat, and back-to-back queen St. Benilde, ruled in basketball and volleyball, respectively, of the NCAA Seasons 95 to 98.

Mythical teams in three basketball seasons of both the UAAP and NCAA were also recognized led by the troika of Messrs. Ravena, Abando and Kouame in each selection of the historic awards night also powered by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey. — John Bryan Ulanday