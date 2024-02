JAYLEN BROWN scored 31 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help the Boston Celtics extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 117-99 on Tuesday night.

Tyrese Maxey tossed in a game-high 32 points for the 76ers, who received 16 points from Ricky Council IV. Tobias Harris and Cameron Payne each finished with 13. Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics. — Reuters