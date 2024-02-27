BAGUIO CITY — Team Lakay, marking another milestone, is staging its 40th Grappling Cup on March 3 at the YMCA gym here.

Expected to draw hundreds of participants, the event will also mark the first collaboration of Team Lakay and Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Baguio.

“It is actually the first project of the new set of officers of YMCA this year, spearheaded by President Dennis Basal, Secretary-General Rev. Robert Baris Sison and BODs,” coach Mark Sangiao said.

A MOA signing between YMCA and Team Lakay after the event will also be held as both parties are set to stage two more grappling tournaments later this year. The grappling cup has long been a fixture of Team Lakay’s grassroots event, serving as a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills and compete against some of the best grapplers in the region. — A.A.D.