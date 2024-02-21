Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

3 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs PLDT

5 p.m. — Nxled vs Choco Mucho

CHOCO Mucho and PLDT get a chance to launch their championship bids as they battle Nxled and Galeries Tower, respectively, today in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The High Speed Hitters will parade their brand new star acquisitions in Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo and the ascension to the team captaincy of talented libero Kath Arado as they face off with the Highrisers at 3 p.m.

For the Flying Titans, they would break in their fresh catches in Mars Alba, Royse Tubino, Mean Mendrez and Bia General with hopes of contending for the one hardware that got away last December when it lost to sister team Creamline in the finals — a title.

“We still need to work harder to achieve what we in the team have all strived for,” said Choco Mucho Dante Alinsunurin.

Already, Choco Mucho has been installed as one of the serious contenders to challenge Creamline for the crown again.

That is because it has kept almost the same core that got them to a runner-up finish—the franchise’s best effort in the league thus far — in reigning MVP Sisi Rondina, Deanna Wong, Maddi Madayag, Isa Molde, Kat Tolentino and Thang Ponce.

The arrival of Mmess. Dy, Baron and Fajardo, who have all won Most Valuable Player awards, for PLDT should help plug the gaping hole left by former skipper Mika Reyes, who will be out of the season due to a shoulder injury.

“We just hope to stay healthy,” said PLDT mentor Rald Ricafort. — Joey Villar