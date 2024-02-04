ANOTHER player is on the move as rigodon continued in the offseason of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball.

Kean Baclaan, from National University (NU), has left his school to join the reigning champion De La Salle University next season — joining forces with another transferee Jacob Cortez from San Beda.

“Animo,” Mr. Baclaan’s short post with a green heart on X (formerly Twitter) after a month of speculation as to where he’s headed next.

It’s a sort of homecoming for Mr. Baclaan, who played for De La Salle-Zobel in high school before committing to University of Santo Tomas and then ultimately suiting up in NU for collegiate play.

He spent two seasons with NU, helping the Bulldogs make it to back-to-back Final Four appearances with averages of 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Rumors of Mr. Baclaan jumping ship from Jhocson to Taft started last month after he was seen playing with childhood friend Kevin Quiambao.

Mr. Quiambao, the UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Finals MVP, even hinted at their possible reunion with an “88” post accompanied by a photo with Mr. Baclaan, his long-time pal in Muntinlupa way before their UAAP days.

The 21-year-old Mr. Baclaan, who was officially welcomed by the La Sallian community in the De La Salle Greenhills homecoming this week, will redshirt in Season 87 this year before becoming eligible for Season 88.

With Mr. Baclaan on deck, Topex Robinson has secured the backcourt of his future after also landing former “King Lion” Jacob Cortez, the son of La Salle legend Mike, to fill the gap set to be vacated by graduating seniors Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy.

De La Salle is hoping for Mr. Quiambao, who committed to play one more year despite international interests, to continue playing until Season 88 when the two officially come on board in a bid to help build the Green Archers dynasty.

Mr. Baclaan’s transfer also came on the heels of Rey Remogat’s decision to take his act to the University of the Philippines from the University of the East after a Mythical Team citation in Season 86. — John Bryan Ulanday