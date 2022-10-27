JUAN Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against Labas Gas in Lithuania’s Lietuvos Krepsinio Lyga yesterday at the Alytus Sports and Recreation Center.

Mr. De Liaño suited up for only six minutes of play and finished scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting though he collared four rebounds as the Wolves climbed to 5-1 in Lithuania’s pro league.

Six players hit twin digits led by Kristupas Zemaitis with 17 points in the Wolves’ scattered attack for a one-sided 25-point affair.

The Filipino import just joined his club this week after signing a historic deal last week to become the second local player in Europe after Gilas Pilipinas women standout Jack Animam’s stint last year in Serbia.

Mr. De Liaño, a former University of the Philippines stalwart, is hoping for a better campaign in Europe after a short stint in the Japan B. League Division II as an Asian import for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

He came home this year to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and Marinerong Pilipino in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, where he captured the MVP award behind averages of 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals. — John Bryan Ulanday