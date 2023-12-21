RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson and brother Rahlir realized a lifelong dream as they teamed up to power TNT to a breakthrough 80-69 win over Taipei in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Wednesday night in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The Hollis-Jeffersons combined for 57 points in their maiden gig together to key the Tropang Giga’s first victory in Group A after a 0-4 fumbling start.

Rondae dropped 35 markers, 11 rebounds and five assists before exiting the home game on a bad fall late in the final minutes. He was taken to the hospital immediately after.

Rahlir, who came on board after Rondae’s original partner Quincy Miller left to join a Japanese club, produced 22-9-4 in his TNT debut.

The siblings were filled with emotion on being teammates at last after failing to do so in college and over nine years as pros.

“If you know me, you know how much this meant to me/us,” Rondae, who is four years younger, posted on Instagram.

“This was a win for both of us, our family and our city. The hope and inspiration is beautiful and I’m finally glad we were able to do this at this level.”

Rahlir, for his part, said Rondae inspired and challenged him with his performances for TNT.

“I felt like I had to match his energy because he’s been playing well over here for the past couple of seasons. So I had to come over here and match what he was doing. And I think it’s big that we got the first win in EASL. So we want to continue working towards the next one as well,” he said.

TNT got back at the Braves, who dealt them a 97-106 loss the first time around in Taipei and sent the Taiwanese down to 1-3. — Olmin Leyba

The Scores

TNT 80 — Ro. Hollis-Jefferson 35, Ra. Hollis-Jefferson 22, Oftana 15, Khobuntin 6, Tolomia 2, Heruela 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Aurin 0, Galinato 0, Ponferrada 0, Cruz 0.

Taipei 69 — Johnson 19, Barefield 15, Zaytsev 10, Fan 9, Chou 5, Guinchard 3, Hung 3, Smart 3, Jian 2, Wu 0, Tseng 0.

Quarterscores: 17-21; 48-42; 62-58; 80-69