BARANGAY Ginebra aims to score a hat-trick of leg wins as the PBA 3×3 blasts off the Season 3 First Conference Leg 3 today (July 17) at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The Gin Kings have asserted themselves as the new toast of the pro league, making the most of their chemistry and never-say-die spirit to rule the first two events in thrilling fashion.

A repeat of that winning performance in the two-day competition will install the franchise as the first to win three consecutive legs in the PBA 3×3.

At present, they are in the “back-to-back victors” company of Limitless (Legs 5 and 6 of Season 1 First Conference), TNT (Legs 3 and 4 of Season 1 First Conference and Legs 5 and 6 of Season 2 First Conference) and Cavitex (Legs 5 and 6 of Season 2 Second Conference).

Tapped for this mission are the triumphant core of Donald Gumaru, Ralph Cup and Ralph Salcedo along with JJ Espanola, who took the place of regular Kim Aurin.

Coach Kirk Collier’s top-seeded charges begin their quest in Pool A against No. 6 Pioneer and No. 7 Purefoods.

Meanwhile, Leg 2 runner-up Meralco and Leg 1 second placer San Miguel Beer engage in the battle royale in Pool B with Wilcon Depot and NorthPort.

The Bolts retained the quartet of Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa, Jeff Manday and Bryan Santos from their silver last week while the Beermen brought back Marvin Lee to join holdovers John Apacible, Ken Bono and Chester Saldua.

Cavitex, the second most consistent team of the new season with back-to-back podium finishes, headline the contenders in Pool C. Tonino Gonzaga, Dominick Fajardo, Jorey Napoles and Ken Ighalo carry the fight for the Braves versus Blackwater, Terrafirma and a Triple Giga crew determined to get out of its struggles with Almond Vosotros back in the fold in tandem with Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores and Gryann Mendoza. — Olmin Leyba