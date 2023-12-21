UNDEFEATED Nueva Ecija walloped Novaliches QC Warriors, 96-74, and zoomed to the solo lead in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup late Wednesday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Capitals banked on a 27-16 start and never looked back, leading by as many as 32 points for their seventh straight win in as many games.

Bobby Balucanag fired 15 points, six rebounds and two assists as all other 11 players scored in the coast-to-coast win of Nueva Ecija, which created a little separation from Quezon and Biñan with similar 6-0 slates.

Emman Calo chipped in 12 points while Axel Doromal had 10 for the Bong Cuevas-owned ball club, also known as Rice Vanguards in the MPBL.

“Same intensity from our first to third group that’s why we got the lead and sustained it all throughout the game,” said head coach Jerson Cabiltes as Nueva Ecija is looking good in its redemption tour so far after losing its throne in the MPBL.

But the Capitals are far from satisfied, warned Cabiltes, with a lot of squads also sporting perfect records entering a long break for the Holidays.

Seasoned anchors Michael Mabulac and Will McAloney as well as ace guard Michael Juico did not play for Nueva Ecija in the match but it hardly mattered as the Capitals dominated the Warriors, highlighted by an 81-49 lead early in the fourth.

Deo Timajo (22), Jhonnel Bauzon (12) and Rojay Santos (11) paced the Warriors, who slid to 3-4 at 11th place. — John Bryan Ulanday