THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has canceled the scheduled games of the Season 87 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday in light of preemptive suspension of classes due to the expected inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Kristine.

Malacañang on Tuesday night suspended government work, except for essential and rescue services, and classes in all levels in the entire Luzon as the Tropical Storm Kristine ravaged the island starting in the Bicol Region while moving up Northern Luzon and Metro Manila.

Scheduled games at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday were the matches between Adamson University (3-6) and Ateneo de Manila University (3-6) as well as the host University of the Philippines (7-1) and University of the East (5-3).

This was the first suspension of games this season midway through the second round in the UAAP after opening last month.

Also suspended were the junior high school basketball featuring Far Eastern University-Diliman against Ateneo and De La Salle-Zobel against Adamson at the same venue.

High school boys’ volleyball games, likewise, have been canceled at the Paco Arena in Manila pitting University of Santo Tomas versus Adamson, National University-Nazareth School against UE, FEU-D opposite UP-Integrated school and La Salle-Zobel against Ateneo.

The UAAP will announce a later date and venue for the suspended games.

Meanwhile, National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Season 100 games were postponed on Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Kristine.

Games will resume on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena with Arellano University facing Mapua University at 12 noon and San Sebastian clashing with San Beda at 2:30 p.m. — John Bryan Ulanday with Joey Villar