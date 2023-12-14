THE MAD dash to the acquisition of players who lost their jobs following the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers’ recent disbandment is now officially on.

And they are aplenty.

Already, teams have started to make moves on a star-studded cast that included Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo, Myla Pablo, Dawn Catindig, Jolina dela Cruz and Aby Marano.

Young and talented Ivy Lacsina has also drawn most of the interest but there were whisperings she might bring her talents abroad.

Ms. Marano, F2’s flamboyant skipper, was sad of the bad news but said it was good while it lasted.

“Always proud to represent you since day one,” she said on her social media account referring to F2.

And so were her other teammates.

“Wish it was just a bad dream,” Ms. Dy, for her part, said. — Joey Villar