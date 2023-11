PARIS — Some 400,000 tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics will go on sale at the end of the month, organizers said on Wednesday.

Paris 2024 is hoping to sell 10 million tickets for the July 26-Aug. 11 Summer Games and has already sold 7.2 million, chief operating officer Michael Aloisio said.

Paris 2024 has come under fire for the prices of some tickets. — Reuters