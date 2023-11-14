LIKE a wounded beast, TNT cut to pieces the teams that denied it a podium finish last week en route to its old spot in the PBA 3×3 mountaintop.

After seeing their four-peat bid extinguished in the previous stop, the all-business Triple Giga dismantled all opposition and claimed the league’s Season 3 Second Conference Leg 5 plum with a 21-13 clincher over Pioneer on Tuesday.

Almond Vosotros, Chester Saldua and Samboy de Leon shot six points apiece while Ping Exciminiano added three as TNT accomplished the mission at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces while getting back at those responsible for its fall last time.

A week ago, the Katibays beat the Triple Giga for bronze in Leg 4.

The Triple Giga also gained payback against MCFASolver via a 21-18 semifinal verdict on the way to the finale. It was the Tech Centrale who ended the reign of the Legs 1, 2 and 3-winning TNT in the Final Four last week and went on to score their breakthrough leg title.

“We preach effort, that’s our staple in TNT. That’s how we win games,” said Mr. Saldua. “Thanks to coach Mau (Belen) for putting a lot of pressure and setting the bar high for us and to Almond for leading the team.”

The Triple Giga banked P100,000 for this latest feat, which hiked their collection to 17 leg wins overall.

For Pioneer’s Wilson Baltazar (four), Reggie Morido (four), Denice Villamor (three) and Ken Mocon (two), the search for that first leg victory continues after falling short in the franchise’s seventh final appearance.

The Katibays settled for P50,000 second prize.

Its back-to-back quest foiled, MCFASolver took a consolation third place and P30,000. The Tech Centrale beat NorthPort in the battle for the bronze, 21-15. — Olmin Leyba