NIKOLA Jokic produced 35 points and 13 rebounds, Reggie Jackson scored 20 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 108-105 on Wednesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points, Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 for Denver, which swept a four-game homestand.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, Klay Thompson had 15, Andrew Wiggins scored 11 and Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody had 10 each for Golden State, who have lost two of their past three games. The Warriors played without Draymond Green (personal reasons) and Gary Payton II (non-COVID illness). Denver guard Jamal Murray missed his second straight game with a right hamstring strain.

Golden State trailed 107-102 in the final minute, but Curry’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds left made it a two-point game. Mr. Jokic missed two free throws with 15 seconds to go, but Mr. Curry’s layup with five seconds left was off, forcing the Warriors to foul. — Reuters