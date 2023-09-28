Games Friday

(Paco Arena)

2 p.m. — CSB vs. FEU (Women’s – Game 2)

4 p.m. — DLSU vs. UST (Men’s– Game 2)

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) tries to secure its place as one of the top women’s volleyball schools in the land today when it goes for the jugular against Far Eastern University (FEU) today in the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena.

The proud NCAA champions sent notice early of their real intention when they utterly overpowered the hapless Tamaraws in last Wednesday’s Game One.

Expect CSB to show no mercy again in Game Two set at 2 p.m.

FEU should keep an eye on Jade Gentapa, Jhasmine Gayle Pascual and Zamantha Nolasco, who wrought the most havoc after firing 13, 12 and 10 hits, respectively, last time.

CSB assistant coach Jay Chua vowed they would be more patient and determined in Game Two to get the title.

Also trying to make it a double celebration is CSB’s sister team and cross street neighbor De La Salle University (DLSU), which is gunning for the men’s title when it tackles University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 4 p.m.

The Archers showed strong resolve in outlasting the Tigers in an epic 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8 win in the opener that put them on the brink of claiming the crown.

And De La Salle’s acting mentor Jose Roque is promising to minimize their errors the last time out to get the trophy.

Meanwhile, the league, organized by Sports Vision and sponsored by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear and Mikasa, will honor the Conference’s Most Valuable Player after each match. Also to be feted are the tournament’s Best Setter, the two Best Outside Spikers, the two Best Middle Blockers, the Best Opposite Hitter, and the Best Libero.

The Finals MVP will also be named if either or both series will end today.

All games can be streamed live at the V-League PH’s official website, Bola.TV app, and V-League PH’s official YouTube channel. — Joey Villar