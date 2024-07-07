A NEW breed of talents headed by the vastly talented Thea Gagate will get to realize their dream of playing against the country’s best and brightest as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stages its milestone rookie draft tonight at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

As certain as the sun is shining today, Ms. Gagate, a 6-2 middle blocker from De La Salle, should be picked by the Zus Coffee Thunderbelles, formerly Strong Group Athletics, after the franchise drew the first pick in the breakthrough lottery draft a few weeks ago.

“Thea Gagate is the consensus No. 1. We’re more focused on pick No. 13,” said Zus Coffee coach Jerry Yee, referring to the first pick of the second round.

Capital1 Solar Energy gets to pick second while Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh third and fourth, respectively.

Nxled gets to pick fifth, Akari sixth, Cignal seventh, PLDT eighth, Chery Tiggo ninth, Petro Gazz 10th, Choco Mucho 11th and reigning All-Filipino Conference champion Creamline 12th.

Then Zus, Capital1, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh get to pick first to fourth in the second round in that order while applying the same order used in the first round the rest of the way.

Majority of the total of 47 aspirants should hear their names called in a ceremony that should reshape the league’s landscape and revitalize fledgling teams eyeing a place in the sun.

Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb had initially intimated to The STAR his desire to pick either setter Julia Coronel or spiker Leila Cruz, who happens to be both from De La Salle, but after acquiring another setter in the battle-scarred Iris Tolenada, he may shift to Ms. Cruz or another spiker he covets. — Joey Villar