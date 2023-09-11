THE CAVALRY has arrived for Tim Cone’s crew for the approaching Asian Games led by balik-Gilas Pilipinas Terrence Romeo and Calvin Abueva.

Messrs. Romeo and Abueva, who last suited up five years ago, are among the 12 men plus one alternate Cone handpicked for the Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 Asiad in Hangzhou.

The duo joined FIBA World Cup (WC) veterans June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and RR Pogoy, WC pool members Calvin Oftana and Chris Newsome, PBA stalwarts Mo Tautuaa, Jason Perkins and Stanley Pringle and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

However, Mr. Cone said Messrs. Abueva and Perkins’ participation are dependent on whether the AG organizers will allow them to come in as replacements for injured players Jamie Malonzo and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Energy guys Messrs. Abueva and Perkins are both not part of the initial list of 60 players the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas previously submitted in compliance with the Games’ requirements months ago. Mr. Pringle, meanwhile, was enlisted as “alternate.”

Despite not getting the WC guys from the Japanese and Korean leagues, Mr. Cone is pretty satisfied with the team he assembled.

“I’m good with what we got,” Mr. Cone told reporters after the two-hour practice at the PhilSports Arena that kickstarted their two-week Asiad buildup.

“I think we got a good balance of quickness at three and four (positions) and we got good guards. We got shooters in Messrs. Roger, Terrence and Calvin and Justin. We’re pretty well equipped. We got great defenders in Messrs. Perkins and Newsome and Scottie’s all-around play.”

Messrs. Romeo and Abueva are returning to Gilas duties after the infamous brawl against Australia in July 2018.

Mr. Brownlee, who underwent surgery to remove bone spurs last month, assured he would play in the Asiad. “I feel pretty good. Of course, there’s going to be aches and pains, stuff that I probably have to play through at this time so I’m taking it step by step and slowly getting back to 100 percent or closer,” said Mr. Brownlee.

Mr. Cone said the team will hold a training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna from Sept. 16 to 21 after which they play a tuneup game against Korean club Changwon LG Sakers on the 22nd before the flight to China the next day. — Olmin Leyba