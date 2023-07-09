OPENING-leg winner Barangay Ginebra aims to strike while the iron is hot as the PBA 3×3 Season 2 First Conference fires off the Leg 2 hostilities today (July 10) at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City.

The Gin Kings went on an unbeaten run capped by a pulsating 19-17 overtime clincher over championship rival San Miguel Beer last week to draw first blood in the new season.

And the quartet of Donald Gumaru, Ralph Salcedo, Ralph Cu and Kim Aurin are poised to make it back-to-back.

The Triple Giga have reactivated Samboy de Leon to join Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores and Ping Exciminiano in their bid to bounce back after placing only sixth in Leg 1. The Bolts are on a similar mission after finishing No. 7 in the curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, the Ken Bono-led Beermen resume their quest for the title in Pool B versus Wilcon Depot, Pioneer Elastoseal and NorthPort.

Leg 1 third-placer Cavitex Braves headline the combatants in Pool C with Terrafirma, Blackwater, Purefoods providing the early challenge.

Initial goal is to finish Top 2 of Pool A and Top 3 of Pools B and C to advance to the quarterfinals set for tomorrow (July 11). — Olmin Leyba