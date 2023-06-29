Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

5 p.m. — Converge vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Terrafirma

BARANGAY Ginebra and Converge aim to continue their resurgence and make it three in a row against separate opponents in the PBA On Tour today (June 30) at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Their second stringers and apprentices getting the job done, the Gin Kings eked out nail-biting victories over Blackwater (81-80) and erstwhile unbeaten Rain or Shine (108-107) to start a mini run and jack up their record to 3-3.

With an extending win against Terrafirma (3-4) at 7:30 p.m., the charges of interim coach Richard del Rosario can finally go over .500 after struggling without the likes of Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo in the pre-season meet.

Expected to hold the fort for the crowd darlings are Jeremiah Gray, Raymond Aguilar, Sidney Onwubere and recent heroes Von Pessumal and Jayson David.

The Dyip are out for a rebound after yielding to Phoenix, 104-92, in their last game.

Meanwhile, the FiberXers (3-3) seek to sustain the charge versus a bounceback-eyeing Rain or Shine (4-1) in the 5 p.m. opener.

FiberXers are back on track after snapping a two-game slide with triumphs over San Miguel Beer (113-111) and TNT (109-84).

But threatening to change this are Yeng Guiao’s Elasto Painters, who are eager to recover after seeing their 4-0 start stained by that heartbreaker to Ginebra last Sunday. — Olmin Leyba