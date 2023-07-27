AUCKLAND — The Filipinas’ next assignment will be quite sentimental for midfielder Sara Eggesvik, who grew up in Norway and plies her trade there.

“It’s special since we got history, Norway and I,” the Fil-Norwegian said in anticipation of Sunday’s clash with the Scandinavian side.

Ms. Eggesvik was born in Bodo in Norway’s Nordland county to a Norwegian father and a Davaoena mother. She had represented Norway in the U19 and U23 levels before switching to the Philippines last year.

Eggesvik, who plays for KIL/Hemme in the Norwegian First Division, made clear where her loyalty lies in the crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A game at the Eden Park here.

“I put that (Norwegian connection) aside when the game starts. I play for the Filipinas and I’ll do my best to get a win and to get points. I will keep my (Norwegian) family aside,” she said.

The 26-year-old Ms. Eggesvik is fully aware of the impact the WC debutants will bring if they score a win against world No. 12 Norway and consequently, a historic trip to the Round-of-16.

“That (advancing to the KO rounds) would mean a lot (to the Philippines),” said Ms. Eggesvik.

“Being a small football country we need the growth and I hope we could inspire little girls and boys, show (them) that it’s possible to do something great even though you are from the Philippines,” she added. — Olmin Leyba