THE PHILIPPINE Youth Rowing Society (PYROS) represent the Philippines at the 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races (IDBR) this June 24-25. The event will mark the return of dragon boat athletes from all over the world to Hong Kong, and two teams from the Philippines, including PYROS, will participate.

IDBR is the first international sports event jointly organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA).

The Filipino teams, including PYROS, has gained global recognition for scoring championships in the United States, Australia, and Japan, among many other countries. This year, the team is eager to compete against prestigious teams from different countries.

PYROS has diligently prepared for almost a year through rigorous land and water training.

PYROS shares their sentiments on representing the country once again, “We always take great pride and honor to be representing the country whenever we race overseas. The IDBR will kick off the eventful summer season with over 160 teams of about 4,000 dragon boat athletes participating in the events in Victoria Harbor.