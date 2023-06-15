Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

5 p.m. — Terrafirma vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. — Magnolia vs TNT

MAGNOLIA stakes its spotless mark and shoots for its fifth straight today (June 16) as it duels with TNT in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Hotshots have been on a tear in the preseason meet, stamping their class on Blackwater, Converge, NLEX and Barangay Ginebra, and determined to carry on in the 7:30 p.m. tussle.

James Laput, Jerrick Ahanmisi and Jed Mendoza have been stepping up and giving veterans Mark Barroca, Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon significant support in the Hotshots early run.

And Magnolia even gets added firepower with ace slotman Ian Sangalang finally back in action after getting sidelined by thyroid issues. Mr. Sangalang produced four points, four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes of play in Magnolia’s 91-80 romp over the Gin Kings last Sunday.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero refused to get carried away by this hot showing, maintaining it’s not a real gauge of their readiness for Season 48.

“We want to build,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said. “Build the confidence of the players, and their chemistry.”

The Tropang Giga have yet to hit the win column in two starts with its underpowered roster composed of second stringers and college players.

Meanwhile, NLEX (1-3) aims to make it two in a row in its 5 p.m. showdown with Terrafirma (1-3).

Off a 0-3 start, the Road Warriors finally found the breakthrough in a 112-95 verdict over Phoenix behind the triple-double outing of Sean Anthony and double-double numbers of trade acquisition Ben Adamos.

They’re up against a Dyip side out to rebound from its 95-121 defeat to Rain Or Shine last Sunday. — Olmin Leyba