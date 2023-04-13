FILIPINO star Miguel Tabuena fired a bogey-free six-under 66 to go within striking distance of the clubhouse leaders in the opening round of the International Series Vietnam at the KN Golf Links in Cam Ranh yesterday.

Mr. Tabuena gunned down consecutive birdies from Nos. 14 to 18 then added two more on the fourth and eighth to complete a fiery start that put him a stroke off

Korean Taehee Lee, Indian Honey Baisoya and Taiwanese Lee Chieh-po.

Mr. Lee shot two eagles in the last five holes for a 65 and a share of the early pace with Mr. Baisoya and Lee after the morning sessions of the $2-million Asian Tour event.

Mr. Tabuena, who came off a stirring victory in The DGC Open in India last month and joint fourth in the World City Championship in Hong Kong, shared No. 4 with South African Jaco Ahlers.

One shot adrift Mr. Tabuena was Justin Quiban, who mixed eight birdies against a bogey and a double bogey for 67 while two back was Lloyd Jefferson Go, who also had a fine start at 68.

Meanwhile, Pinay ace Bianca Pagdanganan opened her bid in the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship with a two-over 74 Wednesday at the Hoakalei Country Club in Honolulu.

Ms. Pagdanganan had three late bogeys to find herself in a tie for 76th place, eight off Thai rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Swedish Frida Kinhult’s leading 66.

Dottie Ardina struggled with a 79 in a birdie-less round marred by five bogeys and a double bogey. — Olmin Leyba