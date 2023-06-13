Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

5 p.m. — Converge vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Phoenix

FOUR teams are out to snap their losing spell today as the PBA On Tour swings back to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig after its out-of-town sorties.

Converge (1-2) seeks to regain traction after dropping its last two games as it takes on Blackwater (2-2), an opposition that’s determined to rebound from its 95-112 loss to NorthPort last time, in the 5 p.m. opener.

Phoenix (2-2) similarly bids to arrest a two-match slide facing off a Barangay Ginebra side (0-2) that has yet to find its rhythm in the 7:30 p.m. main offering.

Aldin Ayo’s FiberXers hope to rediscover the form that enabled them to crush Terrafirma, 119-82, in their initial outing and make up for back-to-back disappointments to Magnolia (95-99) and Meralco (88-96).

Jerrick Balanza, Jeron Teng, Justin Arana and the pre-season’s top assist man Alec Stockton are expected to lead the FiberXers in this quest.

On the other side are Blackwater’s Troy Rosario, RK Ilagan and Rashawn McCarthy, who are poised to get the squad back to the win column.

For the Fuel Masters, the game against the newbie-laden Gin Kings presents a good opportunity to regain their winning ways.

Phoenix has proven its capability to beat tough opponents like San Miguel Beer and Meralco before and intends to recreate this versus a Ginebra side that’s missing big stars Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle. — Olmin Leyba