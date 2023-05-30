THE PLDT High Speed Hitters have added more firepower by acquiring Royse Tubino from Army as they gear towards a better showing in next month’s Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

“We have Royse Tubino,” said PLDT manager Bajjie del Rosario yesterday.

The arrival of the former NCAA MVP should bolster a roster already teeming with talent in skipper Mika Reyes, Michelle Morente, Dell Palomata, Mean Mendrez and Jules Samonte among others.

Ms. Tubino should provide the scoring punch PLDT needed after emerging the scoring leader for the Army Lady Troopers, who took a leave of absence, in the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

Mr. Del Rosario, however, revealed they would need a back-up setter after letting go of Wendy Semana.

“We’re still looking for one,” he said. — Joey Villar