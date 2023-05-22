NLEX may have lost its opening assignment in Sunday’s PBA On Tour but the Road Warriors have the distinction of winning the first “Coach’s Challenge” in a PBA game.

Coach Frankie Lim made use of the option late in the NLEX-Blackwater game last Sunday, contesting a foul called on Sean Anthony in a rebound play against Josh Torralba.

Upon review, Mr. Lim’s challenge was declared successful, the foul on Mr. Anthony was nullified and slapped on Mr. Torralba instead. Mr. Anthony went to the stripe as a result, his two charities inching NLEX closer, 81-85, with 3:22 left.

The Bossing, though, went on to take the W, 93-88.

The “Coach’s Challenge” is among the proposed rules for the coming Season 48 that the PBA is testing in the pre-season tournament running until July.

Under this new rule, which is subject to final approval before the season starts, a head coach like Mr. Lim is allowed to challenge a call once per half during a game, provided the team has full timeouts remaining.

The head mentor mat dispute calls on act of shooting/sideline, common foul/charging/blocking or traveling, flopping, eight-second violation, backcourt violation, timeout/held ball/out-of-bounds, remaining shot-clock.

A successful challenge will give the squad possession and won’t be charged with a timeout. If unsuccessful, though, the team will lose a full timeout.

PBA coaches are expected to take advantage of this option, which is already implemented in the NBA.

“Once you see something wrong, you can challenge yung mga wrong calls,” said Mr. Lim. — Olmin Leyba