Games on Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Center, San Juan)

9 a.m. — NU vs UST (men)

11 a.m. — NU vs UST (women)

3 p.m. — UP vs UE (women)

5 p.m. — UP vs UE (men)

UNIVERSITY of Santos Tomas (UST) knocked Far Eastern University (FEU) out of contention, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, and booked the last ticket to the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Final Four yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure headlined the barrage with 28 points on 23 attacks, three aces and two blocks as the Golden Tigresses joined De La Salle University, National University (NU) and Adamson University (AdU) in the semifinal cast with a pretty chance to still secure the coveted second spot.

Imee Hernandez contributed 19 points while Regina Jurado, Milena Alessandrini and Jonna Perdido fired seven apiece in Santo Tomas’ scattered attack to gain a share of the second seed with NU for the last twice-to-beat bonus.

Santo Tomas and NU sport identical 9-3 cards heading to their crucial duel on Wednesday as Adamson, at 9-4, lurks from the background in an expected epic race to the finish of the two-round eliminations.

“We’re in the Final Four, Thank You Lord!” said coach Kungfu Reyes, who also praised libero Bernadett Pepito for her impressive showing.

While Santo Tomas gunners took care of the offense, it was Pepito who held the fort from the floor for the Golden Tigresses with 21 digs and 19 receptions to tame the Lady Tamaraws’ scare after their second set win.

Cassie Carballo also had 17 sets for Santo Tomas, which needed more than two hours to fend off its good neighborhood rivals in Sampaloc that fought for their dear life staring at elimination.

Mitzi Panangin (12) and Gerzel Petallo (11) paced the Lady Tamaraws, who tripped to 6-7 entering their last match against Adamson.

Meanwhile, in the men’s play, Mark Calado fired 21 points as Far Eastern University (7-6) snapped the eight-game winning streak of Santo Tomas (10-2) to shore up its Final Four drive. — John Bryan Ulanday